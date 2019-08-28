The Urban Teacher Preparation Academy (UTPA) is a program offered at three local institutions, the University of Central Oklahoma, University of Oklahoma and Mid-American Christian University.

The program has been up and running for about a decade and is the result of a partnership with the local institutions, Oklahoma City Public Schools and the Foundation for Oklahoma City Public Schools.

Together, UTPA has helped train 100 certified teacher candidates. One of those is Katie Leender. She just accepted a position at Southeast High School.

Principal of Southeast Mylissa Hall said her school had a last minute need and Leender stepped in.

"Because of the foundation she was given through the UTPA program, I believe that's why she was able to just take it in stride," said Hall.

The goal of the program is to prepare teachers to better serve the needs of students in urban environments, specifically OKCPS.