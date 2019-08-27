Resident Reflects On EF-1 Tornado That Ripped Through Edmond, Logan County
LOGAN COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Logan County in family is thankful to be alive, after an EF-1 tornado tore through neighborhoods.
The family said Monday evening they huddled together under their staircase to ride out the storm.
“I didn't think it was going to be this close,” said Kimber Wagner. “Came over here, my sister was home alone. Came over here to check on her, as I pulled down the driveway, it started raining real heavy, wind picked-up, me and my girlfriend got in the house. By the time it was chaos outside. It sounded like a freight-train going by.”
Bob Mills SkyNews 9 tracked the tornado's path for about three miles. It had a measured width of 50 yards.
The Wagner family caught the storm on their security camera. They said sirens never went off, and their phones did not send out an emergency alert until after the storm had passed.
“You don't really think about it, then you get a taste of it and you're like this could be leveling, life changing,” said Kimber. “Run. Get to cover. Do the best you can and hope someone is watching over you.”
As of Tuesday, thousands of Oklahomans are still without power. There is no estimated time that electricity will return to other parts of the metro.