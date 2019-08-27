OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are investigating after a shooting victim was transported to a local hospital, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department. 

According to police, one victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound at the Meadowbrook Apartments located in the 4300 block of NW 36th Street. 

EMSA transported the victim "emergency status" to OU Medical Center, according to officials. 

This is a developing story. 