OKC Police Investigating After 1 Person Shot, Transported To Hospital
Tuesday, August 27th 2019, 4:06 PM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are investigating after a shooting victim was transported to a local hospital, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.
According to police, one victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound at the Meadowbrook Apartments located in the 4300 block of NW 36th Street.
EMSA transported the victim "emergency status" to OU Medical Center, according to officials.
