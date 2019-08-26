Police Identify Man Arrested In Connection With NW OKC Shooting Death
A man has been arrested in connection with Saturday night's shooting death in northwest Oklahoma City, police said.
Nadraine Hendricks, 43, was arrested Saturday shortly after police were called to a shooting in the 300 block of NW 88th Street.
Police were called about 7 p.m. Saturday to a home near W Britton Road and N Walker Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found a person fatally shot.
Investigators said an altercation broke out between two men and during the fight, one man retrieved a gun and shot the other.
Hendricks was arrested at the scene and was taken to the Oklahoma County jail.
The homicide victim has not been identified due to police still notifying next-of-kin.
Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip line at at 405-297-1200.