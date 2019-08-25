News
Oklahoma City Police Investigating After Suspects Dies While In Custody
Sunday, August 25th 2019, 11:22 AM CDT
Updated:
Oklahoma City, OK - The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating an in-custody death at the Argon Apartments near Memorial & Blackwelder.
According to OKC PD, officers responded to the Argon Apartments due to complaints about a man running around banging on doors. When police arrived the suspect appeared to be intoxicated but was taken into custody.
After the man was put in cuffs he spit on or at an officer so they put the suspect down on the ground. That’s when police say he was found not breathing.
He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.