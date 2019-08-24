News
Oklahoma Corporation Commission Approves Rate Reduction For ONG Customers
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Oklahoma Natural Gas customers can expect their bill to drop by $35 over the next year.
The Oklahoma Corporation Commission approved a rate reduction under $30 million this week. The decision was triggered by ONG taking more money than it should have last year.
Some of the return to customers will include payback for "over collections" by ONG. Residential customers will see credits on their bills in the coming year. The credits will total about $1.47 each month to make up for the over collections according to ONG.