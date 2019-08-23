OU's Lon Kruger Hosts Sooner Basketball Legends Golf Classic
Lon Kruger helped the Sooner Basketball Legends Golf Classic go out with a bang Friday night.
The OU coach hosted hundreds of people at his home, including Sooner basketball legends Trae Young and Buddy Hield.
Proceeds from the event go to the "Tip In Club" to benefit the basketball program.
"It's great seeing a bunch of Sooners," Young said. "For me, it's kind of still surreal to be called an alumni, but it's amazing coming here."
"This is where I made a name for myself, they gave me an opportunity," said Hield. "I could have gone elsewhere, but I trusted them with my career. And everybody asks, they always ask me, if I could do anything else, where I could have gone. There's a lot of schools I could have gone to, but I don't know where would tell a better story than this."
Lon Kruger said it makes him proud to see so many old friends back in Norman, "It's so fun to watch former players, managers, coaches, secretaries, trainers all come back and share those memories, and they all love being Sooners. And it's fun to watch them get back together and share those times together."