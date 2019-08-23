“It's sad that the sheriff's office is once again attacking the citizen-led Jail Trust by misleading the public and its own employees with scare tactics. The sheriff's office itself noted at the last Jail Trust meeting that its ordinary employee turnover is nearly 60%. The number of employees leaving now is comparable to that 60%, and most of those left BEFORE Monday's Jail Trust vote to hire a jail administrator.

For them to claim employees are leaving over concerns about retirement is provably false - only two sheriff's employees leaving recently have even applied for retirement benefits. Most of the employees leaving recently haven't been employed long enough to receive retirement benefits. Many of them have been employed less than a year.

The truth is that the Jail Trust voted specifically to maintain current job security, retirement and health benefits for jail employees even when the Trust actually takes over jail operations. I myself will try to raise the pay of detention officers, by cutting wasteful spending elsewhere. Employees who continue to work at the jail will see better working conditions after the Jail Trust takes over operations from the sheriff's office.”