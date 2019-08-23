Jalen Hurts Is QB1; But Sooners' Defense Is Story Of The Week
On this week's "West Of Everest" podcast:
Jalen Hurts has officially been named OU's starting quarterback, but let's be candid: the defense is the more interesting story as Oklahoma nears game week. Dusty Dvoracek has an idea of what position Jalen Redmond will play -- plus Alex Grinch provides a promising update on Redmond's practice availability. Is Ryan Jones making a late push at the Will LB spot, and could there be a surprise starter at the Nickel position?
On the NFL front, Lee has no problems defending Baker Mayfield's comments in the recent "GQ" article. And after Kyler Murray struggles in his second preseason game, Grant continues to remind everybody that the NFL preseason doesn't matter at all.
Editor's Note: News 9's Lee Benson and his brother, Grant, have an Oklahoma Sooners podcast called "West Of Everest." Listen to it wherever you listen to podcasts.
