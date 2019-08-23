"I think that these people who do it, who you see on TV, 'Oh my God, how stupid are they to leave their kids in the car,' and then it happened," Holly said.



On average, 38 children die in hot cars each year. But this year, there's already been 35 deaths. Last month in New York, 1-year-old twins Phoenix and Luna diedafter their father, 39-year-old Iraq war veteran Juan Rodriguez, accidentally left them in a hot car while he went to work.



Holly is heard on tape thanking the police. She called her arrest "eye-opening." She was charged with one count each of endangerment and reckless child abuse. She is pleading not guilty.



Congress is debating a law that would mandate new cars to have a reminder system for drivers to check for passengers in the back.