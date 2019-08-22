News
Firefighters Battle House Fire Following Heavy Storm In NW OKC
Thursday, August 22nd 2019, 9:19 PM CDT
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Fire Department says crews are responding to a house fire on the northwest side.
According to the OKCFD, firefighters arrived on scene in the 2700 block of Lancaster Lane around 9:05 p.m. They reported seeing heavy flames, smoke and exploding propane tanks next to the structure.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze believed to be started by a downed power line. No injuries were reported.
Stay with News 9 for updates.