Man Faces Assault, Firearms Charges After Norman Mobile Home Standoff
NORMAN, Oklahoma - There were some tense moments at a Norman mobile home park Thursday, August 22.
Justin Tucker, 30, was arrested at Sunnylane Estates Mobile Home Park following a four-hour standoff.
Around 8:55 a.m., officers were called to the mobile home on a domestic situation. A 911 caller indicated Tucker allegedly cocked a gun and pointed it at his wife in front of children. Fearing for their life, they managed to escape from the mobile home.
“There was a female subject still in the house, also a family member,” said Cleveland County Sheriff Todd Gibson. “About 9:20 a.m. after deputies arrived, they were able to facilitate the female out of the house.”
Noman Police Department’s SWAT team arrived on scene and was able to get ahold of the suspect.
Following cautious negotiations, Tucker was arrested.
“Based on the investigation and the information we have, this has been an ongoing process over the last couple of days,” said Gibson. “Today, his cup just filled up and something set him off.”
Tucker remains in Cleveland County Jail on assault and firearms charges. He has a criminal history in Texas, where he was charged with a felony.