"Our scientist have been very instrumental in figuring out those key questions, and all the way to the early stages we have developed some practical approaches. We've made specific antibodies in the laboratory that in principle could be used to treat specific antibodies. We are hard at work with other types of treatment if people do get infections," said Stephen Prescott, the President of OMRF.



A similar trait with many of the diseases the foundation is researching is the difficulty with diagnosis.



Many of these diseases have a variety of symptoms, and for many people it takes months and sometimes even years to properly diagnose.



With this new grant money, researchers at the foundation will be able to further study how to make initial diagnoses more accurate and earlier with diseases like these.

"In our case we are doing some studies where we are actually looking at preventing the onset diseases like rheumatoid arthritis and lupus for people who may be at higher risk," says Eliza Chakravarty, an associate member at OMRF.



Money from both of the grants is already being used. This is the third round of grants of this kind.