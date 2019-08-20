Crime
OCPD: Man Transported To Hospital After Fight Leads To Stabbing
Tuesday, August 20th 2019, 7:39 PM CDT
Updated:
Oklahoma City police are investigating after a man was transported to a local hospital for stab wounds.
According to the OCPD, officers were called to a stabbing near the downtown library.
Officers said two men were fighting and one was armed with a stick and the other was armed with a knife. The man with the knife stabbed the other, and that victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
The suspect led officers are a short foot chase, but he was taken into custody not far from the scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates.