Oklahoma City police are investigating after a man was transported to a local hospital for stab wounds. 

According to the OCPD, officers were called to a stabbing near the downtown library.

Officers said two men were fighting and one was armed with a stick and the other was armed with a knife. The man with the knife stabbed the other, and that victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The suspect led officers are a short foot chase, but he was taken into custody not far from the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates.