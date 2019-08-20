Ficeto was astounded by the surprise and thanked his coworkers profusely. "I shouldn't even be here!" the humble veteran said. "Yes you should!" a coworker responded.

The birthday boy cut his coworkers some cake, but he didn't stay at the party long — he hates taking breaks, after all. He quickly went back to bagging groceries in lane No. 4.

Over the years, Bennie Ficeto not only kept his work ethic, he also kept his sense of humor. When asked if he had ever been married, he jokingly said, "What's that?"

He also shared what he believes to be the secret to his longevity. "Keep your mouth shut, and never, never contradict anybody. Just walk away from an argument. And everybody will love you and talk to you and everything else," he said. And then, he went back to bagging.