ZOObrew Returns To OKC Zoo In September
Oklahoma City, OK - Back for its eleventh year, ZOObrew returns to the Oklahoma City Zoo on Friday, September 27, from 5:30 to 10 p.m. The 21-and-over event, presented by Byron’s Liquor Warehouse offers zoogoers the chance to sample more than 200 ales, lagers, stouts, porters–and malts while taking in wildlife and nature.
ZOObrew has something for everyone: sampling both new and favorite specialty beers, a variety of food options from local food trucks, two DJ, and a raffle that features memorabilia from participating breweries. It is the perfect event for animal lovers and craft beer enthusiasts. Attendees will have the opportunity to roam a majority of the Zoo, while choosing to sample from a selection of over 45 breweries.
“Last year, we kept our event to the picnic grounds, which created a great party atmosphere with lots of energy, but little interaction with the rest of the Zoo,” said Matt Burkholder, Oklahoma Zoological Society’s director of community engagement. “This year, we are expanding the event’s footprint to enhance interaction with the rest of the Zoo, including an elephant presentation for our PreBrew ticket holders.”
A variety of ticket options are available, all of which will go on sale Friday, August 16 at 10 a.m.
- General Admission Ticket ($60/$50 for ZOOfriends Members) include unlimited 3 oz. samplings from more than 200 beers.
- VIP PreBrew Ticket ($90/$80 for ZOOfriends Members) include early admission to ZOObrew starting at 5:30 p.m.; exclusive access to an elephant presentation at 6:30 p.m., food provided by Salt & Surrey Catering; a commemorative event t-shirt and 16-oz pint glass. Select wines will also be made available during the PreBrew session.
- A general admission designated driver ticket ($25) and a VIP PreBrew designated driver ticket ($40) are also available and include a food voucher (no beer sampling allowed).
ZooBrew is for adults ages 21 and over; children will not be allowed to attend the event. Tickets are limited and available at zoofriends.org/zoobrew.