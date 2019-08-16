“As we move through the first few weeks of school, we always expect to see a few issues bubble up that need resolution. This year, we have experienced some exceptional challenges with transportation as we welcome a number of new bus drivers and implement a complete restructure of our bus routes, along with welcoming a growing number of students who are riding the bus for the very first time. Even several of our school sites are welcoming bus riders to their campus for the very first time. Rest assured that our district teams are working feverishly to address these issues. As always, the safety and security of students is our top priority, and we are committed to transporting all children in a safe and timely manner. Although it is not perfect yet, we have seen improvements, and we expect that to continue in the days ahead. We are grateful to our students, families and staff for their continued patience.”