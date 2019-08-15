News
Southwest Airlines Announces Daily Non-Stop Flight To Nashville From Will Rogers Airport
OKLAHOMA CITY - Southwest Airlines announced it will begin daily nonstop flights from Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City to Nashville, Tennessee.
The service is expected to begin January 6, 2020.
Southwest has been testing nonstop flights to Nashville with a Sunday only service since October of 2018.
The airline also plans to add additional daily flights to Houston Hobby and Phoenix Sky Harbor. The airline said it will be suspending daily service to Dallas Love Field.