Caught On Camera: Persons Of Interest Identified In String Of McClain Co. Burglaries
Investigators side they’ve identified persons of interest in a string of burglaries in McClain County.
At least six victims were reported Wednesday, with the burglars using a similar method in each case.
“It's smash and grab. They kick the door really quick, in and out. And they leave quite a bit of valuable merchandize behind,” McClain County Detective Robert Foust said.
One victim, Jess Lockwood, had his surveillance camera recording as the crime occurred.
“You could hear them screaming and they were running just like crazy,” Lockwood said.
Detectives circulated the video and were able to identify the individuals in it.
“They are definitely dangerous, and they are definitely armed,” Foust said.
Investigators said the individuals in the video have criminal history in McClain and other surrounding counties.
According to Foust, authorities are simply working to locate the persons of interest to question them and possibly make arrests.