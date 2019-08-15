The bunker was equipped with electricity, computers, television, and radio. He built a contraption for filtering water, pumping it through charcoal and filters and boiling it. There are also solar panels on the roof and a bike-powered generator inside.

"He was not only surviving, but thriving in this structure through all of the different supplies he was able to find," said Detective Lieutenant Jeff Stefonek. "Not a lot of air comes in from the outside, and it was a small enough space that he was able to survive the winters obviously, and keep himself warm, and it's cool down there this time of year, and it is stocked full of all of the items that he was able to pilfer from the Marathon County landfill by sorting through garbage."

The suspect's isolation from human contact was extreme. He'd interacted on and off with the occasional hiker, he told deputies, but apart from that, he'd never left the area.

"Given the chance, I think the majority of the U.S. population would choose prison over this type of isolation from human contact," Stefonek noted.

Button is in custody on a $100,000 cash bond and awaiting a pretrial conference on Sept. 16. Meanwhile, Stefonek said the Department of Natural Resources is taking control of the area and plans to dismantle the bunker.