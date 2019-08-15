"It goes from what is happening to this terrible thing has happened to our neighbors," said Shelton when thinking back to covering Vance

"We just worried about the kids for weeks and the victim who's doing okay and the kids that witnessed it," said the community journalist when remembering the stabbing.

But the goal of the Luther Register was never to share those unexpected tragedies. Shelton writes to share the opposite sometimes.

"There's a lot of potential for Luther and its not the place where bad things happen, and that's probably another reason deep down why I started the Luther Register," she said.

Shelton said knowing the people in the town so closely does have its pros and cons, but she hopes to one day expand the paper.

Shelton would consider having a few more reporters and making the Register her full-time job. In the interim people can find Shelton covering all the meetings, projects and even school sports in Luther, delving deeper into community journalism.