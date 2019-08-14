New Stillwater Elementary School Delays First Day For Classes
STILLWATER - The superintendent in Stillwater said despite best efforts, a brand-new elementary school won’t be complete in time for the first day of classes.
Tuesday, the school board authorized Superintendent Marc Moore to delay the start of Westwood Elementary by up to 10 school days, though the current plan is to start classed Monday, August 26, just a week later.
Moore said rain is primarily to blame for the delay.
“We know it is an inconvenience for us to be out for a couple days, we know that’s an inconvenience for our parents and also a loss of instruction time, but that’s secondary to having a safe and secure environment,” Moore said.
Ten extra days are built in to the schedule, so none of the days will have to be made up, barring winter weather or other cancelations later in the year.
“It’s a temporary hardship for a permanent betterment for our school, and having much better facilities than we had prior,” said parent Rachel James.
James said her daughter, Lauren, is set to begin kindergarten at the new $26 million school.
The school said it is working with community partners to provide day camp activities.
Classes for Stillwater’s nine other campuses are set to begin on time, August 19.
Moore said if he has to push classes at Westwood beyond August 26, he’ll notify parents by the Tuesday before.