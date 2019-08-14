OKC Police Searching For Man Wanted In Ring Theft
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police are working to identify a suspect they said stole several rings from a local thrift shop.
The West and West Thrift and Imports manager, Tyler Fannon said the suspect is a regular customer.
“The guy comes in all the time and we give him good deals and stuff, and for him to do that is like a slap in the face,” Fannon said.
According to Fannon and police, the man came in last week and managed to steal a large box of expensive rings from behind a glass case.
“They’re about $15 per piece, so the grand total of what he took was $750 worth in rings,” Fannon said.
As if the theft itself wasn't enough of a shock for Fannon, the suspect allegedly kept coming back to the store after the crime.
Fannon said he always left before police arrived.
“We called them every time, but he’s gone by the time they get here,” Fannon said.
Now, police have released surveillance photos of the suspect.
“Anyone with information on who this man is, we want to hear from them through Crime Stoppers,” Oklahoma City Police Master Sgt. Gary Knight said.