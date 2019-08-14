News
30-Year-Old Man With Special Needs Taken In By Former Teacher
About two months ago, a man with special needs was found walking along a highway in Waco, Texas, alone. His name is Chris Barrington, and he has the functionality of a 6-year-old. Barrington's father has leukemia and had become so sick he couldn't move.
When Barrington's dad couldn't care for him any more, he went out alone and wandered for two whole days. When the sheriff's department picked him, up, Barrington remembered only one name: Mrs. Girard.
Michelle Girard was his junior high school teacher. She taught him for four years, but hadn't seen him in ages. When the department called her, she was happy to take Barrington in.
"He deserves a good life," Girard told CBS affiliate KWTX-TV. "He's had a hard life."