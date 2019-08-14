Parent Of Columbine Victim Speaks To Teachers, Staff At Deer Creek About Forgiveness
DEER CREEK, Oklahoma - While most teachers prepared for the upcoming year by gathering supplies and planning courses, teachers and staff at Deer Creek had the chance to learn about the importance of forgiveness from the parent of a Columbine High School shooting victim.
"Teachers need this as a part of their tool box, because students many times experience bullying behavior," said Darrell Scott.
In 1999, Scott was one of multiple parents who devastatingly lost their child in the Columbine High School shootings. This past week, he was at Deer Creek High School teaching staff about forgiveness, kindness and overall mental well-being.
"We talk about the difference between pardoning and forgiveness. I wouldn't have pardoned the boys who killed my daughter, but I could not afford not to forgive. Forgiveness was for me, so I wouldn't not keep a prison of bitterness, anger and desire for revenge," he said.
Through these classes, Scott said teachers would be able to better reflect these same ideas to students, including many of those who feel bullied, alone or are considered outcast. He emphasized it helps these kinds of students release tension, and overall aggression. Deer Creeks teacher of the year Gina Nelson agrees.
"I take those skills that I've learned over the years, and I try to help students that I see are struggling as well. I want them to not only feel successful in my classroom, but I want them to go onto careers, that is something that is near and dear to my heart," she said.
Scott said the discussion of metal health has changed dramatically in school since he lost his daughter in 1999. But now he's hopeful that having classes like these, will help prevent tragedies like Columbine from ever happening again.