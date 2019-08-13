Oklahoma Mom Upcycles Used Trophies For Bowling Team With Special Needs
Got any old or used trophies sitting on the shelf collecting dust? A mother in Moore could sure use them.
Cheryl McCadden shared the following post to Facebook Monday, August 13.
It read, “Hi, I am looking for any unwanted trophies... I reuse them and put new names on them for awards for our Special Needs Bowling League. I am in south Moore and can usually meet anytime.”
Teammates, ages 13 to 62, meet-up at the Holiday Lanes off 44th and Shields to share laughs, and some tough competition. It’s a tradition that’s been going on for years.
“Actually, tonight is their end of season awards party,” said Cheryl McCadden.
She said she hopes other will consider turning their old trash into a bowling treasure. That way, they can keep the good times and tradition roll.
Those who can donate are encouraged to reach out to McCadden at: cem_23665@yahoo.com. You can also drop trophy donations off at the Holiday Lanes Bowling Center near Southeast 44th and Santa Fe in OKC.