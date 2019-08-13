Major County Sheriff's Office Searching For Missing Man Last Seen In Edmond
The Major County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in finding a man who went missing from Edmond, Oklahoma.
According to the sheriff’s office, 19-year-old Dalton E. Farnsworth was in Edmond buying a vehicle with a family member but never returned to his home in Ringwood on Monday, August 12.
Farnsworth was last seen driving a blue 1992 Ford Ranger pickup with Oklahoma license plate HBG660 in the area of Highway 77 and West 33rd Street in Edmond, around 2:45 p.m. Monday.
The sheriff’s office said at the time of Farnsworth’s disappearance he had no wallet, ID or cellphone.
The sheriff’s office is concerned for Farnsworth’s whereabouts because he has no known medical condition or mental illness, and he is unfamiliar with the Edmond and Oklahoma City area. He also has not contacted any of his family.
If you know of Farnsworth’s whereabouts, you’re asked to the call the Major County Sheriff’s Office at 580-227-4472.