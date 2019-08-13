Former Oklahoma Teacher, Youth Pastor Accused Of Sexual Assault
LEFLORE COUNTY, Oklahoma - A former teacher and youth pastor has been arrested, accused of second-degree rape and lewd molestation, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. Justin White, 34, is accused of having inappropriate relationships with underage girls in McCurtain and LeFlore counties.
OSBI said White was a teacher and baseball coach at Smithville Public Schools in McCurtain County. During the 2013-14 school year, he is accused of having sex with a student several times at his home which investigators said was located on school property.
During their investigation, agents said they spoke to another girl who was a member of the Spiro Baptist Church youth group when White was youth pastor.
"The female, who was underage at the time, said White would take her upstairs at the church to be alone," a news release states. "When alone, White would inappropriately touch and kiss the teenager."
White was arrested at the Clayton Avenue Baptist Church in Hugo, OSBI said.