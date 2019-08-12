Although major retailers from Walmart to Amazon have increased their minimum pay to attract and retain workers, Lowe's is seemingly bucking the trend. In Wilkerson's case, who has been laid off twice by Lowe's, she was most recently making less than she had more than a decade before as a seasonal worker in a company garden center. When she first joined Lowe's in a similar position in 2003, she made $13 per hour, rising to $23.58 when became a department manager -- a position she held for 15 years before being cut in early 2018.