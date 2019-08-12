Police Chase Pickup Through NW OKC, Bethany, Warr Acres & Edmond
Police are pursuing a pickup as the chase goes through northwest Oklahoma City, Bethany, Warr Acres and Edmond.
The chase started Monday morning near NW 10 and Sara Road in Canadian County.
The vehicle drove around Lake Overholser and got onto northbound Rockwell Avenue and drove through Bethany.
The pickup turned eastbound into Warr Acres and continued northbound before driving around Lake Hefner.
Jim Gardner in SkyNews 9 said he thought the vehicle was driving more than 90 mph at several points during the chase.
The pickup drove parallel before it managed to get onto northbound Lake Hefner Parkway.
The pickup continued driving at a high rate of speed sometimes into oncoming traffic in unincorporated Oklahoma County and drove eastbound toward Edmond.
Edmond police blocked several intersections after the pickup got into its city limits.
The pickup driver continued driving eastbound until it hit a dead-end road that leads to Arcadia Lake.
Edmond police used stop sticks and blew out at least one tire on the pickup. The driver crashed through a gate to a residential area and ditched the vehicle.
The driver ran away from officers into a wooded area near the lake.
Edmond police K-9 units were dispatched to the area. Oklahoma City police's Air One followed the pickup from the start of the chase and patrolled the Arcadia Lake area.
Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information.