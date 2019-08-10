News
OKC Man Arrested After Exposing Himself To Kids
Oklahoma City, OK - Oklahoma City Police say a man has been arrested on a complaint of indecent exposure.
Officers say they were called to the Southwest 59th St. area on Thursday, August. 8 after a caller, told dispatchers that a man was exposing himself to children. Police say Carlos Aguirre was seen pulling his pants down in front of kids who had just gotten out of Vacation Bible School.
"Officer arrived, the man was still out there. They were able to take him into custody without incident, thankfully," said OKCPD Officer Gary Knight.
Police say no one was physically injured during the incident.