Last month, Capital One said a hacker got access to the personal information of over 100 million individuals applying for credit. And Equifax will pay up to $700 million over the massive 2017 data breach that exposed the private data of nearly 150 million people.

Last October, Google's troubled social network Google Plus shut down following the discovery of a software glitch this past spring that may have exposed the user information of up to 500,000 customers between 2015 and 2018.

Even cities are are falling victim to breaches. In June, two Florida cities decided to pay a ransom to hackers to regain control over municipal computer systems.