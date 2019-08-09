Suspects Charged In Death Of Idabel Teen Make Court Appearance
OKLAHOMA CITY - Two Oklahoma City men charged in the murder of an Idabel teen were in court on Friday, August 9 for a preliminary hearing.
Jonate Jefferson, 22, and Elijah Wilson, 22, are both charged with first-degree murder.
Police responded in March to the Liberty Station apartments near Northeast 27th and Lindsey Avenue to investigate a shooting.
Jake McLain, 18, and his friend Seth Tisho, 20, drove to the apartments from Idabel to sell weed to Jefferson and Wilson.
“It went from that to a really bad situation,” said Michael Amend, attorney.
Amend is the attorney representing Tisho, the key witness in the case. He said Tisho took the stand on Friday to testify about the drug deal that took the life of his best friend. McLain was gunned down in his car.
“He’s suffered an enormous loss, the victim’s family has suffered an enormous loss,” said Amend. “And he wants to ensure that these two gentlemen get convicted for what they did.”
Tisho was also arrested on a murder complaint in March, but that charge has since been dropped. He now faces a drug possession with intent to distribute charge.
“He obviously committed a crime we’re not denying that,” said Amend. “But I think he does put a lot of blame on himself.”
Tisho and the victim planned to sell four ounces of weed for $600. The buyers told investigators they planned to rob the two. Police said Jefferson brought an assault rifle to the deal and pointed it at McLain. There was a struggle over the gun and Jefferson told investigators he shot the teen.
The two suspects were later found inside an apartment, along with the gun. They now each face first-degree murder charges and will go back to court to face a judge and jury.
“Anytime someone is murdered, it’s tough on everyone, and I think my client just wants to see justice done,” said Amend. “This is just one step in the process.”
Jefferson and Wilson were taken back to the Oklahoma County Jail after the hearing.