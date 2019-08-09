News
NE OKC Home Destroyed In Early-Morning House Fire
Friday, August 9th 2019, 5:07 AM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - A northeast Oklahoma City home is a complete loss after a house fire early Friday morning, fire officials said.
According to authorities, firefighters and the hazmat team responded to reports of a fire around 4:20 a.m. to a home near near Northeast 44th Street and North Martin Luther King Avenue.
Firefighters said the home was vacant. The former resident reportedly died two weeks ago.
There is currently no word on how the fire started.
No neighboring homes were damaged from the fire.