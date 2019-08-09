News
Vote For A School In The OKC Area To Win $5,000 From Sprint
OKLAHOMA CITY - One lucky school in the Oklahoma City Metro could win $5,000 from Sprint!
Sprint is giving away more than $100,000 to 21 different schools across the nation The money will go to the winning district's parent-teacher association.
You can head to any participating Spring stores to cote for you school.
For a full school list, click here.
Below is a list of participating locations in the OKC Metro:
- 6401 NW Expressway, Suite 110, Oklahoma City
- 7500 S. Santa Fe Ave, Suite 100, Oklahoma City
- 6434 SW 3rd Street, Oklahoma City
- 1413 W. 1240 Service Road #A, Oklahoma City
- 1673 24th Ave NW, Norman