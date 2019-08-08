It's not clear when the boycott would begin. The back-to-school shopping season, one of the busiest for retailers, has already started. But a boycott could be significant. The union pointed out that it has 1.7 million members and that teachers on average spent $500 on school supplies a year.

Some Walmart workers participated in a walkout on Wednesday also calling on the retailer to stop selling guns. Saturday's shooting in El Paso, which killed 22 people and wounded dozens more, happened inside a Walmart store. In a post on social media following the shooting, McMillon said that his company would engage in the "national discussion around gun violence."

The retailer stopped selling assault-style weapons in 2015, but it still sell rifles and shotguns in roughly half of its 4,750 stores.

Weingarten and the AFT have tussled with Walmart in the past over worker wages and issues around school choice. But this is the first time the teachers union has considered a boycott of the retailer over gun sales. Last year, the AFT dropped a preferred mortgage lender program with Wells Fargo after the giant bank declined to cut ties to the NRA.