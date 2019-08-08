News
Edmond Construction Near High School To Impact Back-To-School Traffic
EDMOND, Oklahoma - The intersection at West 15th Street and South Santa Fe Road in Edmond is already crowded during the summertime, and with school starting soon it's about to get a lot worse.
The city of Edmond and Edmond Public Schools said construction at the intersection was originally planned to be finished a few days before school started but has now been pushed back to the end of August.
That means crews will still be working on all directions of that intersection when school starts at Edmond Santa Fe High School down the road next Friday.
The City of Edmond told News 9 Edmond police will also be stepping up patrols in the area for the first couple days of school. Especially around the surrounding neighborhoods.
Now the city and the school district are advising parents and students driving to school for the rest of August, to take extra time if they plan to cross through this intersection.
They also advise to use alternate routes if possible, so that you can avoid the intersection altogether
News 9 asked the city if the construction could be extended even farther past August. They said right now all they know is they plan to be finished by August 29th.