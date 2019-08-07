News
Edmond PD: Shooting Victim Found At Apartment Complex Near UCO
Wednesday, August 7th 2019, 6:29 PM CDT
Updated:
EDMOND, Oklahoma - The Edmond Police Department said officers are investigating after a shooting victim was found in the courtyard of an apartment complex near UCO Wednesday evening.
According to police, officers were called to 710 Churchill Avenue around 6:20 p.m.
Officers said they believe the incident started as robbery at the apartment complex. The shooting victim was transported from the scene in an unknown condition.
At this time, the names of those involved have not been released, and no suspect information is available.
