This isn't the first time red flag laws have been talked about in Oklahoma. Former Republican Gov. Mary Fallin, who also had an “A” rating from the NRA, said she was interested in the laws last spring.



“I'm certainly interested in looking at that, too,” she said. “I'd like to hear more about the discussion, but I think anything we can do to make sure we're keeping people that might have problems from carrying a weapon some place they shouldn't."