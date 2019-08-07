The researchers pointed to two environmental culprits in a scooter's existence. The first is the materials. The aluminum frame, rubber tires and lithium-ion batteries that make up a scooter account for more than half of its emissions—more so because a scooter's lifespan can be shockingly short, somewhere in the range of one to three months. (The impact of transporting the scooters from China to the U.S., by contrast, is "trivial," the authors found, because the global trade network is so efficient.)