EMBARK, Churches Offer Transportation For Groceries After NE OKC Store Closes
OKLAHOMA CITY - With the sudden closing of the Smart Saver Grocery Store at Northeast 23rd Street and MLK, that leaves no more grocery stores on the northeast side of Oklahoma City.
However, EMBARK and a handful of area churches quickly mobilized Tuesday.
EMBARK is providing free bus shuttles for at least the next two weeks from the old Smart Saver parking lot to the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 2217 Northwest 23rd Street.
That schedule will run Monday through Wednesday, and then Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Public Wholesale and Food Market is also providing free shuttle service from the old Smart Saver to their location at 3020 Northwest 16th Street.
Public Wholesale Owner Joey Abbo said they just want to chip in.
“We can shuttle them in, or if they drive here on their own, we’ll offer 50 percent off all our wholesale items,” he said.
Abbo said he will also give away perishable produce along aisle one in his store to any customer who has a Northeast Oklahoma City home address.