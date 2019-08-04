News
OKC Police: 2 In Custody Accused Of Robbing Car Wash
Sunday, August 4th 2019, 8:31 AM CDT
Updated:
Oklahoma City, OK - Oklahoma City Police say they have two men in custody accused of robbing a carwash in Southwest OKC.
Officers say the suspects were wearing masks and carrying guns when they robbed the business. Police found and arrested them near Southwest 34th and I-35. Authorities say no one was hurt during the robbery and the money was returned to the carwash.
The identities of the suspects have not yet been released.