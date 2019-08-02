Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Wall, Ejected Over Bridge In OKC High-Speed Chase
OKLAHOMA CITY - A high-speed police pursuit and crash through Northwest Oklahoma City on Thursday turned deadly, according to police.
The motorcycle driver, Cory Jay, 31, died on Friday at OU Medical Center from the injuries he received from the crash.
An officer attempted to pull Jay over on a traffic violation near Northwest 40th and May Avenue. Instead of stopping, Jay sped away on his motorcycle.
According to the report, speeds during the pursuit went in excess of 100 miles an hour. The chase took a dangerous turn when Jay took the exit ramp from Interstate 44 to the Northwest Expressway.
“It’s a very sharp curve on the exit,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department. “The rider was traveling at a high rate of speed when he struck the wall and was ejected over the wall.”
Police said Jay and his motorcycle fell 20 to 30 feet from the bridge after he hit the barrier.
When officers searched Jay's clothing, they found nearly 2,500 dollars in cash, mostly in 20 dollar bills.
“Although it’s unclear why he was running,” said MSgt. Knight. “He did have a significant amount of methamphetamine and cash on him.”
The meth was found in a bag stashed in a compartment on the motorcycle. Knight said it was large enough quantity to warrant a trafficking charge.
Officers also discovered Jay was wearing an ankle monitor. State prison officials confirmed he was on Oklahoma Department of Corrections probation and going through drug court.
Even though officers on the scene reported that Jay was speaking after the crash, his injuries took a turn for the worst. Jay died less than 24 hours after the crash.
Jay's Facebook page shows that he was a father and was injured in a motorcycle crash earlier this year.