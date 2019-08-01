More Bans Coming

Connecticut's law comes into play in the same week that Delaware Gov. John Carney signed legislation to ban plastic bags by 2021, and weeks after Oregon Gov. Kate Brown signed a ban on single-use checkout bags scheduled to take effect in January.

The Oregon measure also bans the distribution of single-use plastic straws except upon request, effective immediately. Oregon already had bag rules in 10 municipalities, beginning with Portland in 2011.

Statewide plastic bag restrictions also exist in some form in California, Maine, New York and Vermont, while Hawaii has what amounts to a ban at the county level.

Meantime, national brands are following suit. Walmart, the planet's largest retailer, in April began offering reusable shopping sacks at the checkout counters of all its U.S. stores. Kroger, the nation's biggest grocery chain, in May said it would eliminate plastic bags by 2025.