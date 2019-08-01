News
OKC Police Hosting Public Meeting On Homeless Issues
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Police Department wants to talk about Oklahoma City's homeless population, and how it affects the community.
Thursday night the presentation will show hard numbers on the issue of homelessness in the community. OKC police are inviting people from across the city including many business owners and managers to come listen to some possible solutions.
In June, the Homeless Alliance confirmed more than 1200 homeless people in the city, that's an increase of more than 90 people from last year.
The Alliance also said about 30 percent of them are living on the streets.
Tonight's meeting will talk about how us as a community can make a difference when it comes to dealing with problems like trespassing, shoplifting and littering just to name a few, and also how to empower and not enable those who are less fortunate.
According to the homeless alliance, out of the more than 1200 homeless people in OKC, about 10 percent of them are veterans, and 31 percent of them report mental illness.
Thursday's meeting is from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Will Rogers Garden Exhibition Center, near Northwest 36th Street and North Portland Avenue.