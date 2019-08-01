News
Woman Seriously Injured After Being Hit By Car In NE OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police said one woman is seriously hurt after being hit by a car overnight Thursday in northeast Oklahoma City.
According to authorities, officers responded to the accident just before midnight near Reno Avenue and South Martin Luther King Avenue.
The woman was taken to OU Medical Center with significant injuries, police said.
Authorities said the driver did stay on the scene and cooperated with responding officers.
This is a developing story.