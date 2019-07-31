If passed, Medicaid would be expanded to those with incomes at or below 133 percent of the federal poverty level, estimated to be as many as 200,000 Oklahomans. The federal government would fund roughly 90 percent of the cost, and the state government would have to pay 10 percent of the cost, or what some have estimated at $100 million. Knowing this, do you SUPPORT or OPPOSE Medicaid expansion in the state? 1. Strongly support 2. Somewhat support 3. Combined support 4. Neutral/Don’t know [DNR] 5. Somewhat oppose 6. Strongly oppose 7. Combined oppose

134 73 207 36 46 83 129