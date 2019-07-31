Customers were understandably unhappy at the prospect of a deliverer snagging a few of their fries. When asked, on a scale from 1 ("no big deal") to 10 ("absolutely unacceptable"), how miffed they'd be if their driver had tampered with their food, the average customer responded with an 8.4. Nearly 9 of 10 also said they'd like restaurants to use tamper-evident labels to ensure their food arrives untouched.

The other top customer complaints, according to U.S. Food:

Food not warm and/or fresh (17%)

Food delivered late (16%)

Incorrect orders (12%)

Restaurants ignoring notes/instructions (12%)

Inconsistent prices (11%)

Food gets shaken or messed up during delivery (10%)

Menus are inconsistent or limited (9%)

From deliverers' standpoint, the biggest source of frustration was receiving no or low tips, according to the survey. Some 63% of customers now tip through a food-ordering app, while 27% give cash, the company found.

Another reason some delivers might steal food -- they're hungry. Delivery jobs pay an average of roughly $13 an hour, according to PayScale. As a full-time job, that's right around the federal poverty line of $25,750 a year for a family of four, while delivery jobs also typically don't include health care and other benefits.