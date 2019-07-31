Chicken N Pickle Entertainment Complex Coming To OKC
The indoor/outdoor entertainment complex Chicken N Pickle is coming to Oklahoma City.
The venue is set to break ground in the 9000 Broadway Complex this fall.
Chicken N Pickle is a popular, family friendly restaurant and sports bar that has pickleball courts, ping pong and a variety of yard games.
The Oklahoma location is expected to seat more than 300 people and hold more than 600. It will feature six indoor and five outdoor pickleball courts, a rooftop bar and a full-service restaurant.
“Our mission is to provide an atmosphere that fosters fun, friendship, and community and we are excited to be coming to Oklahoma City,” said Kellen Mumm, VP of Business Development at Chicken N Pickle.
“We are delighted that Chicken N Pickle has chosen Oklahoma City as the site of its fourth location,” said Oklahoma City mayor David Holt. “In addition to being a great concept, we appreciate their commitment to local philanthropy and welcome them to our community,” added Holt.
An official opening date has not been released.