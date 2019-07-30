Yukon Man Accused Of Sharing Child Porn On Pinterest
YUKON, Oklahoma - A Yukon man is facing charges for allegedly sharing child pornography on Pinterest.
The social media site is a self-described, “visual discovery engine,” that allows users to share photos and ideas to their individual digital boards.
“I’m not that familiar with Pinterest, but my wife has shared some home décor and different things,” Canadian County Sheriff Chris West said of the website.
However, two weeks ago, West learned of the man in his jurisdiction who was allegedly using Pinterest to share child porn.
“Thankfully the administrators of Pinterest, when they saw it, they contacted the feds with it,” West said.
The federal authorities traced the child porn images back to suspect Alonzo Huddleston, of Yukon.
The case was passed to the OSBI, then to Sheriff West.
“This is a great example of the federal, state and local law enforcement working together to protect children,” West said.
Canadian County officials went to Huddleston's house on July 16 and found more evidence on electronic devices.
“We pulled over 100 images of child porn. Some of it that is children being raped by adults. I mean, it's pretty horrific stuff,” West said.
Huddleston was arrested and charged with aggravated possession of child pornography.
Authorities said he has since bonded out of jail.
West said forensic investigators are still working the case and could find more child pornography.
“Any adult, especially a 45-year-old that gets sexual gratification out of watching little children being sexually molested and raped, that's pretty disturbing to me,” West said.